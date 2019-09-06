Home Nation

Post-lynching of 73-year-old colleague, insecurity makes seven Assam tea garden doctors to resign

The Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) said the seven doctors had resigned as they feared for their lives.

Published: 06th September 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Senior and junior doctors take out a protest rally against the alleged assault on a senior doctor Deben Dutta 73 at a tea garden that led to his death at Jorhat district in Guwahati Tuesday September 03 2019. | PTI

Senior and junior doctors take out a protest rally against the alleged assault on a senior doctor Deben Dutta 73 at a tea garden that led to his death at Jorhat district in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Growing insecurity has made seven doctors, who were employed in Assam’s different tea gardens, to quit their jobs.

The insecurity heightened after a mob of tea garden workers lynched a 73-year-old doctor, Deben Dutta, at Teok Tea Estate in Upper Assam’s Jorhat district last week. What led to the attack was the death of a patient, Somra Majhi, at the garden hospital.

There have been several cases of assault on doctors and health workers in the tea gardens. Ensuring security to the fraternity has been a long-standing demand of various organisations of the doctors.

The Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) said the seven doctors had resigned as they feared for their lives.

“We had a talk with some of them. They said they resigned as they were feeling insecure serving in the gardens after the incident in Teok,” AMSA president, Dr. Paresh Kalita, told this newspaper.

Its general secretary, Dr. Kanak Chandra Talukdar, said the resignations of the doctors would largely affect healthcare services in the gardens where they worked.

“Earlier, they (employees) availed of healthcare facilities in their gardens. Now, they have to go elsewhere,” Talukdar said.

ALSO READ | Doctors in Assam stage protest against 73-year-old colleague’s killing

He said insecurity among doctors and health workers increased after the killing of Dutta who had served in the garden for decades. He said given what happened, it was natural that doctors, employed in the tea gardens, would feel threatened.

“The government had said it would ensure security for doctors and health workers at the garden hospitals but those resigned were not convinced. They probably weighed joblessness with insecurity and eventually, took a decision to quit. Their families must have also pressurized them to quit,” Talukdar said.

He insisted that the various organisations of the tea garden workers and their community work towards changing the mindset of people.

“They (workers) are backward educationally. Their mindset has to be changed. I feel the organisations of the tea garden workers have to come forward. The management of the tea gardens also has a role to play,” Talukdar added.

The rate of illiteracy is very high among people belonging to Assam’s “Tea Tribe” community. Witch-hunting, a social malaise, is also common among them. Doctors, who have served in tea gardens, say the workers easily get agitated when somebody dies in garden hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Doctor Lynching Assam Doctor Killing
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp