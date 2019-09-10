Home Nation

Why Himachal Pradesh may allow controlled cannabis cultivation 

A few elected representatives have been demanding the legalisation of cannabis through controlled cultivation, saying it can help boost the economy of the state. 

Published: 10th September 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Cannabis

Image for representational purpose only

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Will the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh legalize cannabis cultivation in the state? Israel, Canada and Malaysia have reportedly approached the state government to provide cannabis extract for use in the pharma industry. 

The hemp from cannabis in Kullu and Manali regions has huge international demand because of its high quality. 

Medicines prepared from cannabis are used in treating cancer and diabetes. Climatic conditions in the state are congenial for its cultivation, said sources.

A few elected representatives have been demanding the legalisation of cannabis through controlled cultivation, saying it can help boost the economy of the state. 

In the past, both the Congress and BJP governments have tread cautiously on the issue. For long, a few cultivators in Shimla and Mandi parliamentary constituencies had been demanding that cannabis and poppy cultivation needs to be legalised and promoted to supplement their income. They argue that the apple crop is declining due to variable climatic conditions and other reasons. Experts further say that Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have strengthened their rural economy after allowing selective cultivation of poppy.

AK-47, Himalayan Queen, Skunk Balls and Black Windows are a few names under which hashish (extracted from cannabis sativa) is sold illegally at exorbitant rates to drug cartels in Parvati valley. The cannabis strain produced in Malana and Sainj area of Kullu district, known by the name Malana cream, is known for its high potency as it has high levels of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol. 

Now hybrid varieties of cannabis are being smuggled from Russia and Netherlands and sown in the interior areas. Chuhar, a remote region in Mandi district, is infamous for its opium cultivation. All this started in the 1970s when foreign tourists taught the villagers of Kullu to extract an intoxicating resin from the charas plant. Earlier, they used the hemp to make baskets, slippers and ropes.

It is learnt that due to the cannabis cultivation, Shimla, Kullu, Manali, Dharamsala and McLeodganj have emerged as drug smuggling centres and Charas which is produced in the hill state is smuggled to Holland, Israel and Italy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cannabis cultivation Himachal Pradesh government
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp