In a bid to avoid hefty traffic fines, this Vadodara motorist sticks all documents on helmet

Ever since the announcement of the new Motor Vehicle Act 2019 was made on September 1, people across India are ensuring that they carry their vehicle-related documents at all times so that they don't have to pay hefty fines.

However, for this Vadodara motorist, a sure-shot way of not forgetting his essentials before he steps out of his house came in the form of sticking copies of his driving licence, registration certificate, vehicle insurance and other necessary documents on his helmet.

According to Rampal Shah, 50, this was an effective way to combat the difficulties posed by the new act as stringent and stricter traffic rules will be implemented in the coming days.

According to Zee News Hindi's report, Rampal's unique helmet has become a major source of attraction to the Vadodara people.

But amusement and attention aside, the message Rampal hopes everyone takes note of, is to wear their helmet at all times and not forget their documents while stepping out for a ride or drive.

Talking about the hefty fines under the amended Motor Vehicle Act, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the government's intention behind bringing the legislation was not to collect revenues through fines but to save lives of people.

The Minister pointed out that the number of deaths caused by road accidents is highest in India.

"First of all, the MV Act comes under the Concurrent List. Both state and Central governments have a right to make laws on it. As for the fines, there is a gap like from Rs 10 to 100. So, the state government can take a decision in this regard. It is not the government's intention to earn revenues through fines," he said while talking to reporters at an event in New Delhi.

His remarks came as a response to a question on some state governments reportedly planning to dilute the act by reducing the fines.

"The problem is they neither have fear nor respect for laws. Aren't the lives of people more important than fines? If you don't break the laws, you won't be fined. And I want to thank you for your (media) reporting. Now, people are getting their driving licenses and other documents. Accidents will reduce. The lives of people will be saved, that is our priority," the minister further added.

