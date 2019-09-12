Narada case: CBI conducts voice sample test of Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

By PTI

KOLKATA: The anti-corruption wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday recorded voice samples of Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in connection with the Narada tapes scam.

Sources in the investigating agency said the TMC leader came to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in central Kolkata and got her voice samples recorded.

Ghosh Dastidar is among the 10 leaders and ministers of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) who have been summoned by the agency for the test.

"Being a law-abiding citizen, I have cooperated with the CBI earlier and will continue to do so," the MP from Barasat told reporters.

"The CBI is carrying out the (Narada) investigation and it is necessary to unearth those who have hatched a conspiracy against us," she said.

In a sting operation, which was claimed to have been carried out in 2014, some persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and an IPS officer are seen accepting money from Narada News portal head Mathew Samuels, who represented a fictitious company, in return for favours.

The sting video footages were uploaded in the news portal before the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016, creating a furore in the state politics.

Taking over the investigation of the case following a Calcutta High Court order, the CBI had booked several top TMC leaders, including MPs and West Bengal ministers and the IPS officer.

The investigating agency is now collecting voice samples of the Trinamool leaders to determine the veracity of the conversations they had with Samuel.

Over the past two weeks, several TMC ministers and leaders, including Subrata Mukherjee, Sougata Roy and Madan Mitra, had their voice sample recorded.

The CBI has also summoned Transport Minister Subhendu Adhikari for collecting his voice sample.