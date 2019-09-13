Home Nation

No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court

The court identified Goa, as a shining example, which has a Uniform Civil Code applicable to all, regardless of religion, except while protecting certain limited rights.

Published: 13th September 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the makers of the Constitution had hoped and expected that the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India, but till date, no action has been taken on this.

Citing the case of Goa, the apex court said: "Muslim men whose marriages are registered in Goa, cannot practice polygamy. Further, even for followers of Islam, there is no provision for a verbal divorce."

Making a reference to the Uniform Civil Code, Justice Deepak Gupta, in a judgement, said: "Though Hindu laws were codified in the year 1956, there has been no attempt to frame a Uniform Civil Code applicable to all citizens of the country despite exhortations."

The court identified Goa, as a shining example, which has a Uniform Civil Code applicable to all, regardless of religion, except while protecting certain limited rights.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC to hear pleas seeking panel for drafting Uniform Civil Code on November 4

These observations were made in a civil suit between Jose Paulo Coutinho Vs Maria Luzia Valentina Pereira.

The court held that Portuguese Civil Code, 1867 as applicable in Goa, will govern the rights of succession and inheritance with respect to properties of a Goan domicile situated outside Goa, or anywhere in India.

The apex court noted that with effect from December 22, 2016, certain portions of the Portuguese Civil Code have been repealed and replaced by the Goa Succession, Special Notaries and Inventory Proceedings Act, 2012, but still it is in line with its predecessor.

"The salient features with regard to family properties are that a married couple jointly holds the ownership of all the assets owned before marriage or acquired after marriage by each spouse. Therefore, in case of divorce, each spouse is entitled to half share of the assets," said the court in its judgement.

The law, however, permits pre-nuptial agreements which may have a different system of division of assets. Another important aspect, as pointed out earlier, is that at least half of the property has to pass to the legal heirs as legitime, which the court observed is akin to the concept of 'coparcenary' in Hindu law.

"Similarly, for Muslims within the state of Goa, the Civil Code would apply and outside Goa, the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, would apply. This would lead to many uncalled for disputes and total uncertainty with regard to succession," said the court.

The court observed that there is a conflict between the Indian Succession Act, the Hindu Succession Act, the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, etc. and the Portuguese Civil Code with regard to the laws of inheritance "but this conflict has to be resolved".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Uniform Civil Code
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp