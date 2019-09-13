Home Nation

SC tries to douse fire, claims cogent reasons exist for Madras CJ Tahilramani’s transfer

Trying to put an end to the row that has erupted after the collegium transferred Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani to the Meghalaya High Court, the Supreme Court o

Published: 13th September 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Trying to put an end to the row that has erupted after the collegium transferred Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani to the Meghalaya High Court, the Supreme Court on Thursday said there were cogent reasons behind its decision and added it has no hesitation in disclosing them if necessary.

“Certain reports relating to recommendations recently made by the Collegium regarding transfer of Chief Justices/Judges of the High Courts have appeared in the media. As directed, it is stated that each of the recommendations for transfer was made for cogent reasons … in the interest of better administration of justice,” a statement by Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, the SC’s secretary general, said.

“Though it would not be in the interest of the institution to disclose the reasons for transfer, if found necessary, the collegium will have no hesitation in disclosing the same,” it added.Justice Tahilramani reportedly sent her resignation to the President last week and has not been attending court this week. There has been no official word on her resignation. 

Hometown lawyers to  protest
Around 2,000 advocates in Latur district of Maharashtra, where Justice Tahilramani hails from, will boycott court on Friday to protest against her transfer.  Most of the TN advocates who had boycotted proceedings resumed work on Thursday

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tahilramani Madras HC
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp