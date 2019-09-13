SC tries to douse fire, claims cogent reasons exist for Madras CJ Tahilramani’s transfer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trying to put an end to the row that has erupted after the collegium transferred Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani to the Meghalaya High Court, the Supreme Court on Thursday said there were cogent reasons behind its decision and added it has no hesitation in disclosing them if necessary.

“Certain reports relating to recommendations recently made by the Collegium regarding transfer of Chief Justices/Judges of the High Courts have appeared in the media. As directed, it is stated that each of the recommendations for transfer was made for cogent reasons … in the interest of better administration of justice,” a statement by Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, the SC’s secretary general, said.

“Though it would not be in the interest of the institution to disclose the reasons for transfer, if found necessary, the collegium will have no hesitation in disclosing the same,” it added.Justice Tahilramani reportedly sent her resignation to the President last week and has not been attending court this week. There has been no official word on her resignation.

Hometown lawyers to protest

Around 2,000 advocates in Latur district of Maharashtra, where Justice Tahilramani hails from, will boycott court on Friday to protest against her transfer. Most of the TN advocates who had boycotted proceedings resumed work on Thursday