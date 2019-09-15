Chhattisgarh police in Raigarh set an example, penalise 35 cops for traffic rules violations

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: As many as 35 police staff in Raigarh were penalised on a single day and over Rs 40, 000 collected as fines from them. Most of them were caught not wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers.

The penalties recovered from them were as per the revised rules for traffic violations as the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government is yet to implement it. The amended Motor Vehicles Act-2019 has been sent by the government to its department of law for review and opinion before enforcing it.

“We need to set an example for the people that anyone found violating the law will have to face the music. Already our state director general of police had issued an official circular according to which the department personnel will have to pay twice the penalty for traffic violations. Accordingly, the actions have been initiated across the district. Our aim is to ensure safety for all and minimise fatalities while driving on roads”, Santosh Kumar Singh, Raigarh Superintendent of Police told Express.

A female cop was caught for riding helmet-less.

(Photo | EPS)

It was additional superintendent of traffic police (Raigarh) R K Minj who swiftly identified the police personnel violating the rules while riding two-wheelers in civilian clothing.

The vehicles of those held for traffic violations were seized and taken to the traffic police station. The personnel were asked to proceed to the station on foot and pay the penalty to get their two-wheelers back.

If these police personnel were found to be violating traffic regulations again, then besides legal proceedings under the Motor Vehicles Act, they would face disciplinary action and it would be noted in their service books, the SP added.

The district police has won praise from society for this move. “If the police strictly implement the rules against their own staff, a strong message goes to society as well”, said Manohar Lal Gupta, a businessman.