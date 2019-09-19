Home Nation

Ola drivers to get health benefits under Ayushman Bharat scheme 

Beginning with drivers in Delhi NCR, the partnership will be extended to other cities, covering Ola's varied verticals ranging from financial services, food and skilling.

Published: 19th September 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ola cabs

Image for representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thousands of drivers working with cab aggregator Ola will receive health benefits under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi NCR, according to a statement by the company.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday by Ola vice president Vijay Ghadge and Dr Praveen Gedam, the deputy CEO of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PJAY) and National Health Authority to provide secondary and tertiary care to drivers and their families, it said.

Dr Indu Bhushan, the CEO of AB-PMJAY and National Health Authority, was present on the occasion.

Beginning with drivers in Delhi NCR, the partnership will be extended to other cities, covering Ola's varied verticals ranging from financial services, food and skilling, the statement added.

"The goal of AB-PMJAY scheme is to provide access to quality curative health care and ensure it reaches every last citizen who is eligible," Dr Gedam said.

Ghadge said the welfare of drivers associated with the ride-hailer service was the company's priority.

