Centre's three-member advisory committee meets J&K Governor

Published: 20th September 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: The Centre's three-member advisory committee, constituted to look into distribution of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between two successor union territories, met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday and discussed with him various issues.

The committee, comprising chairman Sanjay Mitra and members Arun Goyal and Giriraj Prasad, met Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, an official spokesperson said.

They discussed with Malik various important issues regarding distribution of assets and liabilities between the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into existence on October 31, and apprised him about their views in this regard, he said.

