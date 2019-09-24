Ram temple construction in Ayodhya to begin on December 6: Sakshi Maharaj

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj claimed on Tuesday that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya would commence from December 6.

The BJP MP was speaking to media persons in Etah. He claimed that as the hearing in the Supreme Court was nearing completion, the construction of temple could commence on December 6.

"This is my personal opinion that we will start construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya from December 6,” he said.

Significantly, the disputed structure in Ayodhya was razed to the ground by lakhs of kar sewaks on December 6, 1992. The incident had thrown the country into an unprecedented fury of communal riots and dismissal of Kalyan Singh-led BJP government in the state.

Sakshi Maharaj also reiterated that the Sanatan ideology had never supported the demolition of any religious structure of any faith. Prior to this, the BJP MP infamous for his controversial statements had also claimed the support of Shia sect in temple construction by leaving the claim on land and acknowledging it as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Speaking on the issue of J&K, Sakshi Maharaj said the no mediation was acceptable to the country. “If Imran wants, we can discuss PoK with him,” he said. Over PM Modi’s Houston speech, he said PM Modi was popular across the world and President Donald Trump too wanted to draw benefit from that fact.