Home Nation

CBI officer probing Rakesh Asthana graft case applies for voluntary retirement

The Centre had sent the then CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on leave as they both levelled allegations of corruption against each other.

Published: 26th September 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Asthana

Former CBI special Director Rakesh Asthana (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: CBI officer Satish Dagar, who was investigating the corruption case against former special director Rakesh Asthana, has applied for voluntary retirement, CBI spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"CBI SP Satish Dagar has submitted an application for voluntary retirement from service (VRS) citing personal grounds," the CBI spokesperson said.

The agency had last year registered an FIR against Asthana for allegedly taking bribe from a person in exchange of ensuring relief in the case.

Following this, the Centre had sent the then CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on leave as they both levelled allegations of corruption against each other.

On May 31, the Delhi High Court granted the agency four months to complete the investigation in the case.

Dagar was made the investigating officer (IO) in the case, replacing A K Bassi who was transferred to Port Blair in "public interest" by acting CBI director M Nageswar Rao, who took charge after Verma was sent on leave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rakesh Asthana Alok Verma
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp