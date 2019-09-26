Rana Ayyub joins Washington Post to write on Indian politics

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Washington Post has hired Indian journalist Rana Ayyub as its latest contributing writer to the Global Opinions section, the Jeff Bezos-owned company announced on Thursday.

Mumbai-based Ayyub will write regularly about political affairs in India.

Ayyub, known for writing against the Indian government's policies, joins Global Opinions writers covering India, including Barkha Dutt.

She was previously an editor with the investigative magazine Tehelka. She is also author of "Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover-Up".