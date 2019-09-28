Jailed law student demands slapping of rape charge against Chinmayanand

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The jailed LLM student who accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape and harassment has moved an application in the district court seeking that IPC sections pertaining to rape be slapped on the Swami. Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) has reportedly recovered the mobile phone which was used to send a Rs 5 crore extortion message to Chinmayanand.

Alleging that the SIT was not investigating charges of rape that she had levelled against Chinmayanand, the law student sent an application to a local court requesting the lodging of an FIR invoking the IPC section pertaining to rape against Chinmayanand on the basis of her submission to the Delhi police.

The girl’s application was forwarded through the superintendent of Shahjahanpur jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest on extortion charges on Wednesday. The girl also sought the court’s permission to allow her to appear in person in the hearing on her bail plea on September 30.

As per sources, the LLM student had stated in her application, sent from jail, that an FIR on rape charges be lodged against Chinmayanand as the SIT was not investigating the case in accordance with her statement given to the Delhi police.

The damaged phone allegedly used to send the extortion message, which was reportedly recovered from Dausa in Rajasthan, belongs to Sanjay Singh, one of the accused in the case. A friend of the LLM student, Sanjay is also in jail along with Vikram and Sachin Sengar in connection with the extortion bid on Chinmayanand allegedly in connivance with the girl. They had allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand after threatening to release the evidence they had against him.

SIT sources said the mobile phone would give further leads in the extortion case. “As it is damaged, it will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for data retrieval,” said a senior officer. However, the SIT has failed to recover the SIM purchased by the accused with a fake ID and used to make alleged extortion calls to Chinmayanand.

Meanwhile, another video clip of the law student and her three friends went viral on social media on Friday. In the alleged video clip, they could purportedly be seen discussing inside a car why a stolen SIM should be used to make the ransom call to the BJP leader.

