Chandigarh diary: Subsidy for solar power users

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to transfer subsidy amount directly into account of the solar power company which install these plants.

Published: 30th September 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Subsidy for solar power users

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to transfer subsidy amount directly into account of the solar power company which install these plants. Residents will not have to run from pillar to post for getting the subsidy once they install the power plants. As at present, consumers pay the total cost of the power plant to the company and after the installation of the plant, the Chandigarh Renewal Energy, Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) releases the subsidy amount to the owners. 

Night flight from Chandigarh

From October 5, people will be able to fly from Chandigarh to Delhi at night. It will be the first time that a flight will either arrive or depart from the Chandigarh airport after 7.50 pm. A late-night flight is being launched by GoAir that lands in the national capital a little after midnight and the return leg of this circuit will offer a second flight to Ahmedabad for city residents. The A-320 plane will arrive in Chandigarh from Ahmedabad at 10.10 pm, depart for New Delhi at 10.50 pm and reach Delhi at 12.20 am. On the return leg, the aircraft will arrive from Delhi at 11.10 am and fly to Ahmedabad at 11.50 am. The other flight to Ahmedabad is also being operated by GoAir. The other evening flights, two each to Delhi and Mumbai, take off before 8 pm. 

Ban on single-use plastic products

Single-use plastic products are banned in Chandigarh, with the UT administration on Friday issuing a notification in this regard. Products that are banned include plastic cutlery, thermocol cutlery, single-use plastic containers, plastic bags, single-use razors, single-time use pens among others. Also, banned are plastic material that is widely used for decoration such as wrapping sheets, frills, garland, confetti, party bloopers, and plastic ribbons. Violators could face jail for a term up to five years with fine which may extend to Rs 1 lakh , or with both. 

Push to conservation work

Work will be done on a priority basis to convert the Government Press Building in Sector 18 into a museum for heritage furniture and vintage cars. The Heritage Protection Cell had first suggested that the building be converted into a museum. Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, who is also Administrator of Chandigarh, has directed that work be expedited to restore buildings 17, 30 Base Building, Town Hall Building, Additional Town Hall Building, Library, Northern and Southern Plaza, and private buildings so that they get back their past glory. 

