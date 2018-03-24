In Taiwan’s presidential office, calligraphers craft messages as they seek to keep a traditional art alive. Both the president and vice president even appoint a personal scribe who creates everything from small notes to large scrolls, delivering congratulations and condolences to residents

CHARACTER BUILDING

Members of the public apply for the messages to mark birthdays from 80 and above, wedding anniversaries from 50 years as well as deaths of loved ones aged 70 or older. Temples and schools also ask for the calligraphy tributes from the president, which are all sent out free of charge, to commemorate anniversaries and achievements. More than 11,000 such messages were issued by the presidential office last year

Yang Shu-wan is President Tsai Ingwen’s calligrapher, selected after applying for the position in 2016 when Tsai came to power. Her workshop is hung with large swathes of red or white sheets, freshly decorated with traditional Chinese ink strokes. Yang’s brush set varies from thick to fine tips, enabling her to make bold or delicate marks on paper spread across a large wooden table while working with unwavering concentration

Leader’s message to a golden retriever

Yang says one of her most memorable messages on behalf of the president, who is an animal lover, was a tribute to a golden retriever named Cherry that toured schools to promote animal protection before dying of an illness. She describes how her work gives her inner calm and balance, and helps accumulate good karma