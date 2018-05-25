Home Opinions

No better superstar ambassador for cricket than AB de Villiers

It is easy to imagine how AB de Villiers must have felt the morning after his cryptic announcement that he’s through with his international cricket.

Published: 25th May 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

It is easy to imagine how AB de Villiers must have felt the morning after his cryptic announcement that he’s through with his international cricket. His reasoning for quitting was as simple as his strokeplay: “I am tired.”

He must have slept a couple of hours more and got up not worrying about nets or thinking about a game he has to play. He chose his time to make the announcement. He could have done it after the successful Test series against India and Australia earlier in the year, like teammate Morne Morkel. He could have done it even after the IPL season, which was like all his years, good for him and not his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. He did not.  

De Villiers quit when people were looking forward to a couple more years of super entertainment from him. He had everything going for him. Maybe he could have waited a year to see if his dream of winning the World Cup could be fulfilled. But he said winning it would not define his career and he did not want to wait that long. Not all can be lucky like Sachin Tendulkar to bow out as the World Cup winner.
Four days after RCB went out of the IPL, he returned home and posted a quiet video from the stadium in Pretoria where he played most of his cricket as youngster and made his debut 14 years ago. The reason for his tiredness is his record of playing 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals, not counting the T20 leagues. It was a tough decision, not many are able to call it a day when at the top of entertainment charts. He thought long and hard and he did not waver, even while thinking of his teammates or coaches. He said that’s it.

Yes, the decision was not sudden or abrupt, say like quitting in the middle of a tour or after winning or losing a series. At 34 these days players are still good enough to roam around T20 tournaments like gypsies. Kumar Sangakkara and Shane Watson are the shining examples of having played in all formats for their countries and still carrying on. AB said he had no plans to play overseas, but hoped to be available for Titans in domestic cricket. Not many are willing to wager on his not playing in the IPL. He would make a concession at least for the sake of his pal Virat Kohli and turn up next season for RCB.
He dropped a hint of quitting exactly a year ago in England when he pulled out of the Test series and returned home to spend time with his family after South Africa lost the ODI and T20I. He said he would make up his mind about the workload he could take. He carried on and was fit for the key series against India and Australia, both of which South Africa won.  

As for his greatness, record books are full of it. He is next only to that great South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis in terms of runs. He may not have touched the 10,000-mark in Tests, but the figures hardly matter when one talks of De Villiers. Or for that matter not many will devalue his fastest 50, 100 and 150 just because they came against the fast deteriorating West Indies sides. It is just the class of his hitting and the range of his strokes.

Look at some of the most daring young cubs in the IPL, all say they are trying to be like De Villiers, but they can’t come anywhere near. What all he did is difficult to emulate. He carried the team as a premier batsman, kept wickets in Tests and was a superb fielder anywhere on the park like he showed the other night with a one-handed catch like a superman.

You can’t get a better superstar than De Villiers to be the ambassador for world cricket.
(The writer is a veteran commentator & views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka