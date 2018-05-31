Political coalitions can work

Rajeev Gowda By

Historically, Bengaluru has figured as the location for trendsetting political developments. The Congress split of 1969 was ushered in at the Bangalore session of the Congress, and led to the undisputed rise of Indira Gandhi. That event signalled a rejection of the old guard and the triumph of progressive forces. Last week, Bengaluru made history again when leaders from around India came together for Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara’s swearing-in ceremony. Will the Bengaluru effect lead to another triumph of progressive forces?

At first glance, the answer is yes. The circumstances around the formation of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition exposed the hollowness of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s clean politics rhetoric. The BJP suffered a major loss of face as the governor’s conduct, its efforts at coercion and horse-trading, and even planting rumours through the media, all ended in nought. The Congress leadership’s nimble- footedness and strategic forethought in offering the CM’s post to Kumaraswamy caught the BJP napping even as they prematurely celebrated their improved performance that came about due to venomous caste and religious politics along with obscene show of money power.

After the election, the Congress and the JD(S) stood together, shoulder to shoulder, throughout this period of the BJP onslaught. The ambition of the BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to power at any cost in Karnataka was exposed to the people of India. The power duo had already embraced a set of discredited, formerly jailed, BJP leaders such as Yeddyurappa and the Reddy brothers in their quest for control of the Vidhana Soudha. Now they were caught trying to subvert the will of the people.

However, for the united opposition alliance to gain credibility, it is imperative that the Congress-JD(S) coalition provides a stable and effective government. The stakes are high and voters across the country are closely watching Karnataka through the prism of a working model for a national alternative. As an effective model for inspiration, the coalition only need to look at the Common Minimum Programme and Coordination Committee set up by the post-poll alliance of the UPA 1 government under Dr Manmohan Singh. The UPA 1 passed landmark legislations and delivered social justice and welfare to the poorest and marginalised, while ensuring that the economy grew at a fast clip. The UPA government also healed the nation after the tumultuous period of 2002.

The bonhomie, solidarity and magnanimity displayed in the past fortnight between the two parties portend a hopeful future. The Congress and the JD(S) are on the same page when it comes to many policy interventions for the welfare of the people. For example, one priority publicly expressed by Kumaraswamy focuses on providing pregnant and lactating women with a monthly assistance of `6,000, three months before and after delivery.

This dovetails well with the Mathru Poorna scheme launched in 2017, by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. That programme focused on providing pregnant and lactating women in rural areas one nutritious meal daily for 25 days in a month, for a period of 15 months, from the start of pregnancy up to six months after delivery. Thereby it also addressed issues of stunting, wasting, anaemia and low birth weight among children. Adding some financial support for women during this period enhances the programme’s effectiveness and strengthens efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

This common commitment to improve maternal health and combat malnutrition is one of the many examples of the shared vision that the Congress and JD(S) have for the development of Karnataka. Alleviating the distress of farmers, provision of drinking water, upgrading urban infrastructure, improving education and job opportunities for youth will all feature high on the agenda.

Another key priority for the coalition is to heal the state after the BJP’s strenuous efforts to polarise on communal lines. BJP’s brazen politics over dead bodies (real and imagined) in Coastal Karnataka reaped them rich dividends, pushing it over the 100 figure mark. The coalition has to ensure that this communal poison does not spread across a state which proclaims itself as the “peaceful garden of all communities” in its anthem.

Karnataka has what it takes to be a beacon for the rest of India. It is one of India’s fastest growing states and ranks first in translating investment intentions. Bengaluru was declared the most dynamic city in the world for good reason. It is India’s start-up capital and continues to attract bright youngsters willing to take risks in search of the next “unicorn”. The Karnataka model of development has been inclusive and the incomes of Dalits, Other Backward Classes and minorities have all risen closer to those of the dominant castes.

It is only with a track record that demonstrates development impact that the coalition can earn the loyalty of voters. A coalition government that delivers can certainly provide India’s voters a viable contrast to a party that squandered its majority mandate. People need to believe that coalitions can actually get things done well rather than wallow in political chaos. That is the larger responsibility facing Karnataka’s coalition government. It must get down to action immediately, noting that the countdown to the 2019 Lok Sabha election has already begun.

Rajeev Gowda

Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Chairman, All India Congress Committee Research Department

Email: rajeevgowda@gmail.com