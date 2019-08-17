Home Opinions

The ghosts frightening England

If the UK exits the European Union without a deal, there is a possibility of Scotland and Northern Ireland leaving the Union

Published: 17th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

As Britain hurtles towards a no-deal exit from the European Union (EU), PM Boris Johnson’s take-no-prisoners tactics could backfire badly. At stake is the future of the United Kingdom as an entity. The UK comprises four nations: England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Each has a different history and a complicated relationship with one another. Brexit could rupture at least two of these relationships. 

Scotland voted to remain in the EU by a large majority (62%) in the 2016 Brexit referendum. In sharp contrast, England voted to leave (53.4%). Calls for Scotland’s secession from the United Kingdom are growing louder. In the September 2014 referendum on Scottish independence, 55% of Scots voted to stay in the UK. The mood has changed dramatically after Johnson took office as prime minister last month. A recent opinion poll showed a majority (52%) of Scots would vote to leave the UK if a new referendum on Scotland’s independence were held today.  

The UK was created by a Union of England and Scotland in 1707. Till then the two were separate kingdoms with separate laws, educational systems and legislatures. Has the Union run its course? Before Brexit, the Scots believed independence would be economically damaging to Scotland. But if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, the consequences on Scotland’s economy would be severe. It has benefitted from being a part of the EU, the world’s largest trading bloc. The choice therefore is stark: the UK or the EU? 

Emotion comes into play as well. The English and Scots simply don’t like each other very much. They have fought brutal wars and retain their independent legal and educational systems. 

Even more dire from England’s point of view than Scotland exiting the UK is the status of Northern Ireland. It is the single biggest cause of a potential no-deal Brexit. Johnson wants the Irish backstop removed from the withdrawal agreement signed by the EU and his predecessor, former PM Theresa May.

The Irish backstop is a UK-EU compromise: Britain stays in the customs union with the EU in exchange for a border without checks between Northern Ireland (a part of the UK) and the Irish Republic (not a part of the UK but an enthusiastic member of the EU). Johnson and other hard-core Brexiteers dislike the idea of the Irish backstop because it involves Britain staying in the EU customs union. They want a clean break. The EU in turn insists on Britain remaining in the customs union if it wants to avoid border checks between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. 

A united Ireland is the ghost that frightens the British more than Scottish independence. Colonial Britain deceitfully “populated” the northern part of Ireland with English Protestant migrants from the 1600s. Ireland’s Catholic majority was gradually whittled down. The UK of Great Britain and Ireland was formed by the Acts for Union 1800. A year later, in 1801, the independent Irish parliament was abolished. It was not until a series of battles between colonial Britain and Irish patriots that Ireland gained full independence in 1922. But not without a parting kick: six counties of Ireland opted to stay with Britain, carving Ireland into Protestant Northern Ireland and Catholic Irish Republic. 

Over the decades, the population of Catholics in Northern Ireland has increased to well over 42%. Sectarian strife between Protestants and Catholics and terror attacks in Britain peaked in the 1970s and 1980s. Today, an uneasy peace prevails though Northern Ireland’s legislature has been non-functional for nearly two years. Brexit has raised the prospect of future unification between the two Irelands. It is a prospect Britain dreads.

That is why the Irish backstop is such a tinderbox in the Brexit debate. Were Scotland to seek independence from the UK and the two Irelands to seek a merger, that would spell the end of the UK. As Jonathan Gorvett wrote in Foreign Policy, quoting Jon Tonge, a professor of British and Irish politics: “Ask me if the UK will still exist in its current form in a generation, and I’d have to say—that’s a very tough call.”

For India, dealing with a shrunken Britain has some merit. It enhances India’s bargaining power on two key issues: immigration and trade. For all the hype surrounding the number of Indian-origin ministers in Boris Johnson’s cabinet—Priti Patel, Alok Sharma and Rishi Sunak—the fact is that all three were in Theresa May’s cabinet as well (Patel though was dropped in 2007 after she met Israeli diplomats without government authorisation). Indeed, May’s cabinet had several Indian-origin ministers. Johnson’s Indian connection by marriage (now impending divorce) to Marina Wheeler is overplayed. Johnson may not be a brazen racist or an Islamaphobe, despite his Turkish ancestry, but he is not above making racist, Islamaphobic and homophobic remarks.

If Johnson persists with his no-deal Brexit and the EU doesn’t blink (it won’t), Britain will probably head later this year into its third general election in four years. The way Scotland and Northern Ireland vote in that election will be watched carefully.  After Brexit, the UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will face its moment of truth.

Minhaz Merchant

The author is an editor and publisher

Tweets @MinhazMerchant

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp