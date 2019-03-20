Sri Sri and the art of reconciling

T V Mohandas Pai By

The recent Supreme Court decision on creating a mediation group headed by a former apex court judge to resolve the vexed Ayodhya matter is welcome. The SC seems to have understood the real nature of the dispute—that the birthplace of Lord Rama is an undeniably vital matter of faith for the Hindu community. The SC also understands that the matter has to be handled in such a way that both the communities feel they have not compromised on their core principles.

This dispute is complicated by the involvement of all political parties—those who want to prove to the Hindus that they are their champions and others who want to protect their Muslim vote bank by creating paranoia about the future. Both sides have been at an impasse, with courts seemingly unwilling to touch the case due to its sensitive nature.

What is most interesting is the inclusion of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as a part of this group. Obviously, the SC would have pondered deeply on the constitution of the group. That they chose to request him to be a member speaks very highly of his global accomplishments. Many commentators are surprised that a spiritual leader, that too from the Hindu community, was included. What most do not know is that he has been exceptionally adept at tackling global conflicts for some time.

Sri Sri has set up his Art of Living centres in over 150 countries, an exceptional track record and possibly the largest global network for anybody from India. With a huge following all over the world, he is widely respected in all countries. In the Middle East, he is welcomed by rulers and requested to address their subjects in large stadiums. His message of universal peace and brotherhood, focusing on making individuals stress-free and calm, is received readily by his audience. His view that societal stress is the result of the stress we feel by living in hyper-competitive and conflict-ridden societies resonates with all. Nowhere does the question of any religion come up, as individual well-being is a universal principle.

Sri Sri also has an exceptional track record of solving conflicts. He made numerous journeys to Colombia to bring peace between the government and the violent insurgents who had been fighting for over 50 years. The key was his acceptance by all sections of society there because people saw in him a compassionate leader interested in their future and well-being. Focusing as he did on individuals, he was able to widen their perspective until they realised the futility of violence and the need for reconciliation. It was a difficult issue in which both sides climbed down from their hardened positions, made compromises for the larger public good, with honour and dignity, and ultimately agreed to work together. Sri Sri put his personal credibility and goodwill at stake to make this happen.

In Kosovo, Sri Lanka and other parts of the world, he has been able to deliver results. It is not easy to change human behaviour in large groups but his approach seems to have worked. Of course it has taken time, continuous work and innumerable meetings. Sri Sri has worked hard to bring peace in Kashmir too, getting many militants to come to his ashram to attend courses and be transformed. Most have given up militancy, but a larger and more widespread effort is needed there.

Of course the Ayodhya issue is different—it is highly politicised with hardened positions on both sides. The SC has given the mediation group a very short period to arrive at a settlement, with the ultimate outcome of a judicial decision possibly to bring in rapprochement so that resolution becomes possible. It will test the inherently effective mettle of Sri Sri. But one must not forget that for many years, he has been working with various groups to bring them together and solve the issue by mediation. During his meetings, he has been able to understand the emotions, the hopes and fears of all protagonists, and the implication of any decision on our society. On many occasions, he seems to have come close to an acceptable solution only to have the political parties stymie his efforts as most want to keep this dispute alive for political reasons.

But now, with the SC putting its weight behind mediation, the chances of an acceptable solution is certainly brighter. It is understood that the alternative is a court decision which both sides have promised to accept; yet both will feel the pinch of political repercussions if it goes against their interests. A technical solution, as tried by the Allahabad HC, may not find acceptance as it may attempt to please both sides and yet do neither. However, dispelling the fear of all parties, reducing the points of conflict and enlarging the scope of the compromises needed is certainly an area in which Sri Sri has excelled globally.

In the past, Sri Sri has expressed the results of his earlier efforts at an acceptable solution. He has also expressed his views on possible solutions, but without the backing of the SC or the option of an ultimate court decision. The SC is clearly gearing up for a verdict should the mediation fail. But mediation is the best option and having Sri Sri, with his rich global experiences, networks, credibility, and deep understanding of conflicts, as one of the mediators is a positive development. We now live in hope of an amicable solution without the necessity of a court decision knowing well that a great Indian and a globally respected spiritual master is part of the effort.

T V Mohandas Pai

Chairman, Aarin Capital

Tweets @TVMohandasPai