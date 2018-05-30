EC risks losing its hard-earned reputation

In no less than 73 polling stations in Kairana in UP and 49 polling stations in Bhandara-Gondiya, Maharashtra, and one in Nagaland, repolling have been ordered by the Election Commission. In all these centres, by-elections were being conducted. Large-scale malfunctioning of VVPATs—the EVM that doubles up as a printer—led to the decision. Complaints started pouring in early, some as early as 7.30 am. Temperatures soared, literally and otherwise, as voters braving the scorching summer sun were unable to cast their votes after hours of waiting. Polling personnel first tried, in vain, to set the machines right. Then replacements were ordered—leading to more delay.

Accusations flew thick and fast, delegations rushed to Nirvachan Sadan, candidates cried hoarse. There was utter chaos. This is the same EC that was one of the most respected, efficient institutions in this country. Bureaucrats, once they became CEC, used to acquire a high public profile, commensurate with holders of constitutional offices.

The EC was looked upon as a heroic outpost in a society that seemed besmirched with wrongdoers. One entity that made us proud and stood out as a paragon of its like across the world. Its personnel would be invited to monitor/conduct elections in conflict zones and even the US. It created the blueprint for Bhutan’s democracy. All thanks to the sparkling reputation of the institution and its personnel. Now, the EC is more prone to being panned in social media. On the day of the bypolls, the poll panel copped some after giving a bizarre excuse for the malfunctioning VVPATs—the heat!

It’s the painstakingly built goodwill of the EC that melts away with such strange reasoning. The EC has since done some post-facto root-cause analysis, by which it has arrived at a more sensible conclusion—untrained polling personnel pressed the wrong buttons, conking out the new machines. Yet, when EVMs were first introduced, polling personnel were drawn from the same pool. Such massive mishandling (and such doubt) was never reported.