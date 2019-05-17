Home Opinions Editorials

We must not delay fighter deals

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics last week said it is ready to offer F-21 fighters exclusively for India, in response to the IAF’s move to acquire fighter jets.

Published: 17th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo dated Feb 20 2019 JA Rafale fighter aircraft lands during the inauguration of 12th edition of AERO India 2019 in Bengaluru. | (File | PTI)

The next government will have to speedily address the Air Force’s shrinking fighter strength and finalise a deal with global bidders to arrest further attrition of the IAF’s 31 squadrons—42 are needed to defend our skies.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics last week said it is ready to offer F-21 fighters exclusively for India, in response to the IAF’s move to acquire fighter jets. The US-based company said the jets would be produced in India along with Tata Advanced Systems.

On the face of it, especially with the understated offer of sharing futuristic technologies of the fifth generation F-22 and the F-35, the proposal sounds good.

But the discussion around F-21 cannot ignore the possible geopolitical shift, considering that even now, a significant chunk of India’s defence procurements are sourced from Russia.

Opting firmly for an American alliance would mean that India should deal with the overt Russia-China axis that is acting against the US. 

There are other risks involved as can be seen from America’s objections to India’s procurements from Russia or oil deals with Iran. A pro-US tilt would also call for political concessions.

Besides, there is also the emerging Chinese military power threatening Indo-Pacific states that calls for a countervailing force such as Quad that Russia can’t be part of. 

This is where a European tie-up akin to Rafale helps retain freedom of action while limiting diversification of weapon systems, which call for larger inventories.

The recent Indo-US military cooperation has indeed resulted in significant military acquisitions, besides the GE-414 engines to rescue Tejas.

India had cancelled the $20 billion medium multi-role combat aircraft deal to focus on Tejas while reopening bids for heavier fighters.

But the delays in prescribing pre-qualification criteria and identifying domestic strategic partners is what the country cannot afford.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp