For data analysts, researchers and the ilk, the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau is a mine of information that can be excavated to study trends, prepare projections and plot a response to tackle the vulnerable areas. But the report is also a depressing compendium of criminality that affects many sections of our society. Crimes against women and children, acid attacks and frauds are just a few areas that have seen a rise from the previous year. Custodial deaths have increased and so has caste-related violence.

A first glance at the report also reveals that the usual suspects have hardly shown any improvement. While Madhya Pradesh continues to top the country in sexual violence, the deep roots of casteism in Uttar Pradesh manifests itself in the figures, which show that the state recorded the highest number of crimes against lower castes. In short, the annual report, which was delayed by more than a year, only underscores what is perhaps well known: that among many sections, there is simply no fear and respect for the law. Rather, we seem to be a nation of violators.

There is no denying that poor policing is to blame for the continuing rise in crimes. From training and political interference to biases within, the police across the country are in a shambles. In an ideal situation, the guardians of the law should be the most trustworthy, but in contrast they are loathed or at least viewed with suspicion. The slow wheels of justice in the courts also perhaps contributes to the crime rate as swift and exemplary punishment is an exception rather than the norm.

For habitual offenders, this is a boon as they see no reason to fear the law. But more than institutional reforms and overhaul, a more lasting way to tackle crime is through a change in the societal mindset brought about by education and upbringing. This can have a direct impact on at least crimes against women, caste and religious groups. The process will be slow but lasting.