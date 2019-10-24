Home Opinions Editorials

Moving up the caste ladder

A  section of voters belonging to the Devendra Kula Vellalar community—also known as Pallars—boycotted the bypoll to the Nanguneri Assembly constituency on Monday.

Published: 24th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

A  section of voters belonging to the Devendra Kula Vellalar community—also known as Pallars—boycotted the bypoll to the Nanguneri Assembly constituency on Monday. They were heeding a call given by political leaders of the community, beginning with Puthiya Tamilagam chief Dr K Krishnasamy. The PT allied with the ruling AIADMK for Lok Sabha elections and bypolls to 21 Assembly constituencies earlier this year. However, the party snapped ties with the AIADMK recently over what it alleges are failures to meet its demands. 

The PT has two key demands. First, it wants the seven sub-sects of the community to be regrouped and called the Devendra Kula Vellalars. The government has formed a committee to look into this. It is considering renaming six sub-sects together. An expert report is said to advocate for this but a final decision has not yet been taken. It is this delay that has led to the poll boycott. Second, it wants the community to be removed from the Scheduled Castes list on grounds that discrimination against it stems from inclusion into the list by the British. Once TN decides to oblige, the ball will be in the sympathetic Centre’s court. 

However, given the far-reaching consequences of these demands, it would appear fair for the state to proceed with caution and care. While the first demand does appear to have some support from the community, reports indicate the community may be split on the second. The SC categorisation does offer wide benefits—especially in terms of reservation—and protections to members of a community facing significant oppression in the state.

While the community may seem relatively better off compared to members of the two significant Dalit communities—Paraiyars and Arundhathiyars—sections remain backward and poor, facing fatal discrimination from intermediate communities. That this discrimination is solely rooted in the SC categorisation and will vanish once they are shifted to a different category is an arguably flawed reasoning. The state must proceed with caution. It must reach out to broad sections of the community, especially the most backward and oppressed, and explain the consequences of following through on the demands. Only with broad consensus should such a change be made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp