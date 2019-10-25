Home Opinions Editorials

In victory, bjp learns the limits of nationalism

With the BJP retaining power in Maharashtra and Haryana, the political map of India has remained unchanged after the declaration of the Assembly election results on Thursday.

Published: 25th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

With the BJP retaining power in Maharashtra and Haryana, the political map of India has remained unchanged after the declaration of the Assembly election results on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah thanked the voters for reposing their trust in the saffron party. But the celebrations and the mood at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi were not as buoyant as in the past, when delirious party workers and leaders would shower praise and rose petals in equal measure on the Modi-Shah duo.

The reasons are not far to seek. The victories have a loud and clear message for the BJP and Shiv Sena: 
that marginalisation of local issues while mainstreaming national ones have their limits in state-level electoral politics. In both the states, the BJP’s main campaign plank was robust nationalism, with a strong articulation of Article 370 and even the National Register of Citizens.

This was a far cry from the actual issues that the voters faced. While Maharashtra has reeled under floods and drought, and distress among farmers and Dalits is real, these found little mention in the BJP-Sena campaign. Similarly in Haryana, the economic slowdown and the perceived low prices of agriculture produce were issues that the saffron party did little to address. The election results make it clear that state issues cannot be glossed over completely.

The election results will come as a huge boost to the Congress. While in Maharashtra it did not have a single leader who could take on the BJP’s electoral juggernaut, in Haryana the party was wracked by infighting. Had the party put its house in order well in advance and assuaged Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the results may well have been different.

But the real hero of the elections will have to be the Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar, who seemed to lead a lone battle in Maharashtra raising issues such as drought, floods and the crisis in the farm sector. Of all the major parties in the state, the NCP is the only one that made big gains from the previous election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp