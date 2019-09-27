Home Opinions Editorials

Another faith test for Kerala govt

While police action paved the way for the government to take control of the Piravom church on Thursday, the dispute is far from over.

The ancient St Mary’s Cathedral in Piravom has been turned into a battleground by the feuding Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Syrian Church in Kerala. The events that unfolded at the church in the last two days show the age-old dispute between the two groups, primarily over the control of churches, is set to escalate in the coming days. Armed with the 2017 Supreme Court order that gave it control of 1,100 parishes and churches, the Orthodox faction wants to take over the Piravom church and also others. Meanwhile, the Jacobite faction is determined to make all efforts to retain churches presently under its control.

While police action paved the way for the government to take control of the Piravom church on Thursday, the dispute is far from over. The CPM-led state government is under pressure to implement the SC order, but it is also duty-bound to ensure that the tense situation doesn’t lead to violence. Ever since the SC ruled in its favour, the Orthodox faction has been resisting attempts for a negotiated settlement. With political considerations too playing a role, the matter has become more complicated than it was. The ruling LDF is already being accused of favouring the Jacobites and going slow on implementing court orders. It was only after the SC read the riot act and the Kerala High Court too stepped in that the government was forced to take action to allow the Orthodox faction entry into the Piravom church.

No doubt, the government must tread cautiously. Since the dispute is about places of worship and the matter falls in the realm of faith, it’s difficult to make the usual rules apply. While the government has no option but to follow the SC order, it must also take into account the sentiments involved. The LDF government should know better after it burnt its fingers in the Sabarimala issue. It will do well to put more energy into attempts to bring the rival factions to the table while continuing with efforts to follow court orders. Easier said than done, but it’s a test the government can’t afford to fail in.

