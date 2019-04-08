Home Opinions Mindspace

What we can learn from little creatures

By Elizabeth Koshy
As the mercury soars to bewildering heights, drawing out all the moisture from the earth, almost turning the hitherto green Kerala into an arid landscape, one wonders if this was the same place, which just a few months ago, witnessed one of the worst floods in history. Nevertheless, even when the heat gets unbearable, people can still find ways to beat it. But, what about the birds and small animals? How do they deal with the summer heat?  In our front yard, I have kept a large flower-shaped concrete bowl filled with water in which I grow Water Lily. 

One day, after watering the plant, I noticed something odd. The water level plummeted in no time. Making sure there was no leak in the vessel, I filled it to the brim again. Then, one evening, hearing a noise in the garden, I slid the curtain to see what was happening. To my delight, I saw a whole flock of birds frolicking, bathing and chattering to their heart’s content while hopping in and out of the bowl. They reminded me of a fun-filled children’s pool. 

The intense heat had brought them out of their nests to chill. But, in their wild revelry, they were fraying the leaves of my precious plant. However, in the searing heat, their need was indeed greater than my joy of seeing a pampered plant bloom and flower, I thought.  

Then, on one day, I even saw a kitten drinking from the bowl with its mother waiting for her turn. The bowl has become a ‘watering station’ for a whole brood of birds like mynas, sparrows, sunbirds, crows and small animals like cats, dogs, frogs, squirrels and a host of other creatures. 

These days, I dutifully fill the water to the brim every day, knowing how important it is for these creatures that depend on it. It may be possible that there aren’t many places where water is available in the vicinity, considering that even people are running helter-skelter for the precious resource. 

Also, if we look closely, we can learn a lot from these little creatures. They make do with whatever they get from wherever possible. Their joy is in the little things that life offers and don’t mind sharing the same with their fellow creatures. ‘Live and let live’ is their policy, because, for them, survival is of the essence.

Elizabeth Koshy

Email: kitty.koshy@gmail.com

