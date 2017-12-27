(Eds: Updating with restoration of traffic) Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) Suburban train services operating from Moore market complex (MMC) were affected for a few hours today following an overnight derailment of a local train near here, officials said.

Eleven train services were cancelled today, following a derailment of two coaches of a local train at Avadi station late last night, Southern Railway said.

While the two empty coaches were "rerailed" early this morning, the track and Overhead Equipment (OHE) were also later repaired.

Subsequently, one train each was operated on the two lines, one at around 10 AM and the other at 12.50 PM.

"With this, full traffic on both the lines have been restored," a Southern Railway release said.

During the period of restoration, passenger specials were operated every half an hour for from Moore market complex (MMC) to Tirutani, Tiruvallur, Avadi and Arakkonam, it said.

"Now, the train services stand fully restored," it added.

Following the derailment, officers from Chennai Division Railway headed by its Manager Naveen Gulati rushed to the spot and initiated restoration efforts, it said.

However, "no injury or casualty was reported as the train was empty," Southern Railway officials said.

Local services including those plying between Chennai-Sullurpetah and Arakkonam-Tirupati were earlier cancelled as a result of the derailment, they said. PTI SA ROH .

