Mumbai Dec 30 (PTI) Priyank Sharma's journey in the "Bigg Boss" house came to an end tonight after he was eliminated from the show.

In the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode, host Salman Khan announced Priyank's eviction from "Bigg Boss 11". He along with Luv Tyagi were nominated for eviction this week.

"I am very happy I reached this far in the show. This year has been great for me professionally, "Roadies" to "Spiltsvilla" to "Bigg Boss". I think "Bigg Boss" is a very unpredictable show," Priyank told PTI after his eviction.

Priyank has had a rollercoaster ride on the show and was earlier thrown out of the house after he came out in support of his friend Vikas Gupta and pushed another contestant Akash Dadlani during a fight.

After re-entering the house, Priyank again irked host Salman by body shaming fellow contestants Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan.

"The most memorable moment was when my mother came on the show. I wanted my mom to be by my side. It was the best moment. Whenever Salman bhai used to scold me, that was the the worst thing. But that's ok he just wants us to understand things," he said.

"The show was a great opportunity for me and helped me tackle a lot of situations," he added.

Priyank said Vikas, Shilpa and Hina Khan deserve to be in the finale.

After doing reality shows, he said, he would love to take up acting be it in films or television shows or a web series.

"I am too new as an actor, so I am open to anything that is interesting. "Bigg Boss" is just the beginning of my career in a way, it is an experience of a lifetime," he concluded. PTI KKP BNM .

