Shimla, Jan 3 (PTI) Severe cold conditions have aggravated the trouble for people in Himachal Pradesh as the minimum temperature neared the freezing point in the plains, but an extended dry spell has led to anxiety among apple growers.

The high-altitude areas and mountain passes shivered as the mercury stayed 15 to 22 degrees below the freezing point.

Keylong and Kalpa in tribal areas and key tourist resort of Manali recorded a low of -10.6C, -3.6C and -2.4C.

Bhuntar groaned as the mercury touched the freezing point and Sundernagar and Solan recorded minimum temperatures of 0.8C and 1.0C, followed by Palampur 3.0C, Una 3.2C, Shimla 3.3C, Dharamsala 5.8C and Nahan 6.1C.

But the continuing dry weather in absence of snowfall was making farmers anxious as apple crops require rain and snow during the month of December and January for a good harvest.

The local Met office has predicted rain or snowfall at isolated places in mid and higher hills tomorrow.

The dry weather in the plains is likely to continue for another six days.

There has been no significant change in the maximum temperatures. Una was hottest with a high of 21.5C, followed by Sundernagar 20.7C, Bhuntar 19.0C, Solan 18.8C, Nahan 18.0C, Dharamshala 14.8C, Shimla 13.3C, Kalpa 8.0C, Keylong 0.9C. PTI PCL ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.