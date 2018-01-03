Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) The wanderlust Indians love travelling more to have fun with the family and friends as 49 per cent of the respondents of a survey went on a vacation for the same.

"Maximum (49 per cent) travellers went on a trip for fun with friends and the family, of which one-fourth went to international locations," according to a survey by travel portal MakeMyTrip.

This survey was conducted among travellers up to 35 years from actual booking done on the MakeMyTrip platform between November 15 and December 15, 2017.

The survey has also found that of those looking for fun with family and friends, beaches were the most preferred locations, followed by hills in domestic destination, while for international travels they preferred short haul destinations like Thailand and the UAE.

City-tours, shopping and beach visits were the most preferred activities across domestic as well as international locations. However, visit to amusement parks and boat rides seemed to be a little high on priority among international travellers, it added.

Meanwhile, for those exploring new destinations beaches and hills topped the list in domestic places among the respondents, it said.

The survey revealed that the explorers also preferred short haul destinations for international with Singapore as the most preferred destination.

About 7 per cent of the overall respondents went for their honeymoons, of which 40 per cent were to international destinations, it said.

Most of these honeymooners preferred beaches were attracted to the beaches, some also went to the hills and heritage cities, the survey said.

Among the global destinations the most preferred was Indonesia followed by Thailand and Singapore. PTI SM BEN BEN .

