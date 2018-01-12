threatening to kill him Patna, Jan 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a man, who used foul language against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and allegedly threatened to kill him along with his bodyguards in a video shared on social media, officials said today.

An FIR was registered at Fatuha police station late last night on the basis of a complaint by a local resident in connection with the video clip, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told PTI.

"Pramod alias Poyma has been arrested from Fatuha police station area following complaints about a video wherein he has used abusive language against the Chief Minister. The matter is being investigated," the SSP said.

Police began tracing the location of the mobile phone from which the video was originally shared after which Poyma was nabbed from Mosimpur Kurtha area.

Replying to a query, the SSP said "I have not yet seen the video clip so it would not be proper to comment on its contents. But the matter will be thoroughly investigated and proper action will be taken." However, some local TV channels aired the video footage wherein Poyma was shown, purportedly, wearing tattered clothes and appearing inebriated, and threatening to blow up the chief minister and his bodyguards in a bomb explosion. PTI NAC RG DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.