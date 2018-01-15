New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the officers and troops of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to families of those who have worn the uniform. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant #PresidentKovind," the official Twitter handle of the President of India read.

Modi saluted the Army personnel who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation and said every citizen of the country has "unwavering trust and pride" in the Indian Army.

"On Army Day, I convey greetings to the soldiers, veterans and their families. Every citizen of India has unwavering trust and pride in our Army, which protects the nation and is also at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during times of natural disasters and other accidents," he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"Our Army always puts the nation first. I salute all those great individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation. India will never forget our valiant heroes," the prime minister added.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa's taking over as the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher in 1949. PTI MP KJ .

