Home Specials

In a first, passport revoked for five NRIs who abandoned wives abroad

Only this week, the law ministry has also accepted a proposed by the WCD ministry to issue summons through MEA website in such cases, after first rejecting it on the legal grounds.

Published: 29th May 2018 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian government, for the first time, has revoked passports of five Non-Resident Indians on the charges of abandoning their wives shortly after marriage or following disputes abroad.

The development comes after the Ministry of External Affairs agreed to a proposal by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry to take stringent action in NRI matrimonial dispute cases.

Only this week, the law ministry has also accepted a proposed by the WCD ministry to issue summons through MEA website in such cases, after first rejecting it on the legal grounds.

“This is a crucial step the government has taken to curb this fast-growing menace as we are abandoned with complaints where brides are dumped by NRI grooms post weddings,” a senior WCD ministry official said.

The revoking of passports will force NRI grooms to return to India and face the trial as they had been evading arrests by not responding to summons despite non-bailable warrants issued against them, the official said.

The step has been taken in cases where look-out circulars were earlier issued last month as part of a standard operating procedure.

The government has been receiving complaints of frauds, abandonment, domestic violence, extra-marital relationships, ex-parte divorce, being duped of money after promising marriage, forceful or illegal retention of children’s custody, non-payment of maintenance among other complaints.

 A large number of NRI Matrimonial dispute cases remain pending on account of non-appearance of the perpetrator jeopardising women and children’s future, a ministry official said.

 An Integrated Nodal Agency was constituted under the chairpersonship of secretary, WCD ministry to work on the issues related to NRI Matrimonial Dispute. It has proposed measures such a attaching the property of wife deserters and their families in India to discourage such practices.

Independent surveys by some NGOs indicate that there are thousands of such women in states like Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala who have been deserted by their husbands. In many cases these women and their families also accuse the men and their kin of charging hefty dowry and then duping them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sushma swaraj Ministry of External Affairs Domestic Violence cheating NRIs passports

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners