Kerala police plans to add facial recognition systems on drones

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If slightly tweaked, the famous adage could be read like this: Crowd is the last resort of a criminal. A motley crowd is all that a criminal or fugitive wishes for when chased by law enforcement agencies.

Being among the crowd ensures them anonymity and thus an escape-route. But not anymore if the Kerala Police has its way. The department is considering the prospects of adding drones with facial recognition system to its arsenal and a final decision on this will be taken within a month, sources told Express.

The face recognition system is currently in use in various countries and is said to be a key technical component in mounting surveillance, especially in crowded areas. The system uses artificial intelligence (AI) and can recognise people, who are among a crowd, by identifying their faces. The identification is done by matching the images caught with drone cameras with the personal data mined from social media and other platforms.

The system can be of big help while dealing with huge mobs. It can also come in handy while mounting surveillance on people with a criminal background though they are located amidst a group.

Face recognition works on AI

The prototypes of the system have been prepared in collaboration with private technology firms and the working models will be put on display during ‘Cocon’ — an international seminar on cybersecurity — to be jointly organised by the Kerala Police in Kochi next month.

“The system works on AI. After quickly mining through tonnes of data available in the cyber world, the images caught by the drones can be matched with that of the individual,” IG Manoj Abraham, the nodal officer of Cyberdome, told Express. “The system can be used for providing security to the VIPs. They can also be employed in protected zones like Sabarimala.”

“Surveillance and intelligence collection are other aspects where the system can be put to use. It can be also used in tracking and tracing fugitives,” he said.