Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins India's first gold medal in Asian Games 2018

Bajrang, who came into the Asian Games as favourite to win the gold in this category, beat his Japanese opponent 11-8 in the final bout.

Published: 19th August 2018 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 08:37 PM

By PTI

JAKARTA: Wrestler Bajrang Punia today clinched India's first gold medal in the 18th Asian Games after defeating Takatani Daichi of Japan in the men's 65 kg freestyle title bout here today.

Bajrang, who came into the Asian Games as favourite to win the gold in this category, beat his Japanese opponent 11-8 in the final bout.

The 24-year-old Indian had won three consecutive gold medals - CWG (Gold Coast), Tbilisi Grand Prix (Georgia) and Yasar Dogu International (Istanbul) -- ahead of the Asian Games.

En route to his gold medal bout, Bajrang defeated Khasanov Sirojiddin (Uzbekistan), Fayziev Abdulqosim (Tajikistan) and Batchuluun Batmagnai (Mongolia).

 

