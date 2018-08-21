Asian Games 2018: Off-field fouls lead to first kabaddi loss for India against Korea in pool tie

Swaroop Swaminthan By

Express News Service

JAKARTA: One of the longest winning streaks in the history of the Asian Games came to a close at the Theatre Garuda on Monday. The Indian men’s kabaddi team — who had a record of 39 out of 39 since the sport’s inception into the continental programme at the 1992 Games — went down 23-24 to South Korea. This, of course, isn’t the first instance of Korea beating India. They did the same at the 2016 World Cup. Monday’s defeat shouldn’t hamper the men’s chances of advancing; in second place after three matches, they are odds-on to qualify from the group.

But the defeat throws new light onto the off-field goings-on the sport has played witness to over the last few months. Here’s a small refresher. Former internationals C Honnappa Gowda and S Rajrathanam had filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court a month ago. In it, they alleged that Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) did not hold fair selection trials. The high court, which removed life president Janardhan Singh Gahlot and president Mridula (Gahlot’s wife) for treating the body like a ‘family enterprise’, ruled in favour of the petitioners.

Because of the time-frame involved — this judgement was passed two weeks before the Games — the court said that selected players of both men’s and women’s teams should not be given any benefits (jobs, monetary incentives and so on) that they may be entitled to after winning a medal. They held that both sides at the Asian Games should play a ‘trial match’ with deserving players who were unfairly deprived of a chance to represent the country. They also put out conditions for the ‘trial match’. To be played in New Delhi on September 15, it should be videographed, with a copy placed before court. They also named Rahul Bhatnagar, sports secretary, to form a three-member panel who will be responsible for selecting players unfairly treated by AKFI.

On top of this, they also empowered the panel to analyse the ‘trial match’ to decide which of the players at Asian Games went on merit. Only those identified by the panel would be eligible for rewards. Dinesh Patel, honorary secretary of AKFI, denied all these court cases had any impact on the team’s performance. “I think the team we sent to Jakarta is good. A loss can happen. I am pretty sure it will all work for them in the end.” He refused to be drawn into allegations which were levelled against the body by Gowda, a former India captain who was present during India’s win at the 1998 Games in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Bhaskaran Edachery, coach of the men’s team when they won gold in the 2010 Games, said these things happen. “There is no use in panicking or saying this is because of all the court cases,” he told Express. “South Korea are good and this will serve as a wake-up call for us. But I am sure we will come back strongly.” India close out their group obligations against Thailand on Wednesday. If they end up as group runners-up, a distinct possibility, they might run into Iran, one of the continent’s most rounded teams, in the semifinals.