IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians to start IPL-11, match timings retained
By PTI | Published: 14th February 2018 09:33 PM |
Last Updated: 14th February 2018 10:26 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: Comeback giants Chennai Super Kings will take on holders Mumbai Indians to kick-start the Indian Premier League, which has retained its earlier match timings, weeks after considering broadcaster's request for a change in schedule.
The first match on April 7 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will also see the return of two-time winners CSK from a two-year ban owing to involvement in corruption.
The venues for eliminator and qualifier 2 have not been confirmed yet while the qualifier 1 and the final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22 and 27 respectively.
As per the fixtures posted on the IPL website today, there will be 48 evening matches and 12 afternoon starts.
The double headers timings remained unchanged, while the opening ceremony will take place in Mumbai on April 6.
The IPL governing council had last month accepted the broadcaster Star Sports' request to shift the timings of the matches.
The broadcaster had recommended that the second match of the day start at 7pm instead of the earlier 8pm, while pushing 4 pm match to a 5.30pm start.
However, a section of franchises who are 50 percent stakeholders in the IPL revenue model, expressed their grievances with the change in timings as it was done without consulting them.
An early start would have meant an early conclusion to the matches in the night, ensuring prime time coverage.
Public transport and players reaching their hotels late into the night were the other reasons for considering changes in the match timings.
Though the BCCI has maintained the status quo as far as match timings are concerned, some franchises are still pushing for a 3.30 pm and 7pm start to the games, along with the broadcaster.
In its 11th year, the tournament's first double headers will be held on April 8, with Delhi Daredevils hosting Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal challengers Bangalore at home.
Rajasthan Royals, also coming into the fold after a two-year suspension, will open their campaign Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Telangana capital on April 9.
Here is the full schedule:
Saturday, April 7, 2018:
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
Match 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sunday, April 8, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab
Match 2, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 3, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Monday, April 9, 2018:
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals
Match 4, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Tuesday, April 10, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 5, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Wednesday, April 11, 2018:
Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils
Match 6, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Thursday, April 12, 2018:
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians
Match 7, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Friday, April 13, 2018:
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab
Match 8, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Saturday, April 14, 2018
Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils
Match 9, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 10, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Sunday, April 15, 2018:
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals
Match 11, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings
Match 12, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Monday, April 16, 2018:
Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils
Match 13, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Tuesday, April 17, 2018:
Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 14, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, April 18, 2018:
Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 15, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Thursday, April 19, 2018:
Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 16, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Friday, April 20, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals
Match 17, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Saturday, 21st April, 2018:
Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab
Match 18, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 19, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Sunday, April 22, 2018:
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings
Match 20, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians
Match 21, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Monday, April 23, 2018
Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils
Match 22, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Tuesday, April 24, 2018:
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 23, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, April 25, 2018:
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings
Match 24, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Thursday, April 26, 2018:
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab
Match 25, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Friday, April 27, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 26, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Saturday, April 28, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians
Match 27, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sunday, April 29, 2018:
Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 28, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 29, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Monday, April 30, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Daredevils
Match 30, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Tuesday, May 1, 2018:
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians
Match 31, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Wednesday, May 2, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Rajasthan Royals
Match 32, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Thursday, May 3, 2018:
Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings
Match 33, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Friday, May 4, 2018:
Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians
Match 34, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Saturday, May 5, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 35, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils
Match 36, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunday, May 6, 2018:
Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 37, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals
Match 38, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Monday, May 7, 2018:
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab
Match 40, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Wednesday, May 9, 2018:
Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians
Match 41, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Thursday, May 10, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 42, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Friday, May 11, 2018:
Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings
Match 43, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Saturday, May 12, 2018:
Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 44, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils
Match 45, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Sunday, May 13, 2018:
Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 46, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals
Match 47, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Monday, May 14, 2018:
Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 48, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Tuesday, May 15, 2018:
Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals
Match 49, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Wednesday, May 16, 2018:
Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab
Match 50, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Thursday, May 17, 2018:
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Friday, May 18, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Chennai Super Kings
Match 52, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Saturday, May 19, 2018:
Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 53, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 54, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunday, May 20, 2018:
Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians
Match 55, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab
Match 56, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Tuesday, May 22, 2018:
TBC v TBC
Qualifier 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, May 22, 2018:
TBC v TBC
Eliminator, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC
Friday, May 25, 2018:
TBC v TBC
Qualifier 2, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC
Sunday, May 27, 2018:
TBC v TBC
Final, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai