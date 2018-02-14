MS Dhoni will return in the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Comeback giants Chennai Super Kings will take on holders Mumbai Indians to kick-start the Indian Premier League, which has retained its earlier match timings, weeks after considering broadcaster's request for a change in schedule.

The first match on April 7 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will also see the return of two-time winners CSK from a two-year ban owing to involvement in corruption.

The venues for eliminator and qualifier 2 have not been confirmed yet while the qualifier 1 and the final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22 and 27 respectively.

As per the fixtures posted on the IPL website today, there will be 48 evening matches and 12 afternoon starts.

The double headers timings remained unchanged, while the opening ceremony will take place in Mumbai on April 6.

The IPL governing council had last month accepted the broadcaster Star Sports' request to shift the timings of the matches.

The broadcaster had recommended that the second match of the day start at 7pm instead of the earlier 8pm, while pushing 4 pm match to a 5.30pm start.

However, a section of franchises who are 50 percent stakeholders in the IPL revenue model, expressed their grievances with the change in timings as it was done without consulting them.

An early start would have meant an early conclusion to the matches in the night, ensuring prime time coverage.

Public transport and players reaching their hotels late into the night were the other reasons for considering changes in the match timings.

Though the BCCI has maintained the status quo as far as match timings are concerned, some franchises are still pushing for a 3.30 pm and 7pm start to the games, along with the broadcaster.

In its 11th year, the tournament's first double headers will be held on April 8, with Delhi Daredevils hosting Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal challengers Bangalore at home.

Rajasthan Royals, also coming into the fold after a two-year suspension, will open their campaign Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Telangana capital on April 9.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, April 7, 2018:

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday, April 8, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab

Match 2, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 3, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Monday, April 9, 2018:

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals

Match 4, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Tuesday, April 10, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 5, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday, April 11, 2018:

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils

Match 6, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Thursday, April 12, 2018:

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Match 7, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Friday, April 13, 2018:

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab

Match 8, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils

Match 9, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 10, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sunday, April 15, 2018:

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals

Match 11, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings

Match 12, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Monday, April 16, 2018:

Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils

Match 13, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Tuesday, April 17, 2018:

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 14, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, April 18, 2018:

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 15, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Thursday, April 19, 2018:

Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 16, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Friday, April 20, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals

Match 17, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday, 21st April, 2018:

Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab

Match 18, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 19, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Sunday, April 22, 2018:

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings

Match 20, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians

Match 21, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Monday, April 23, 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils

Match 22, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Tuesday, April 24, 2018:

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 23, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, April 25, 2018:

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings

Match 24, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Thursday, April 26, 2018:

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab

Match 25, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Friday, April 27, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 26, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday, April 28, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians

Match 27, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunday, April 29, 2018:

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 28, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 29, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Monday, April 30, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Daredevils

Match 30, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tuesday, May 1, 2018:

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians

Match 31, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Wednesday, May 2, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Rajasthan Royals

Match 32, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Thursday, May 3, 2018:

Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings

Match 33, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Friday, May 4, 2018:

Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians

Match 34, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Saturday, May 5, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 35, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils

Match 36, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunday, May 6, 2018:

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 37, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals

Match 38, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Monday, May 7, 2018:

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab

Match 40, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Wednesday, May 9, 2018:

Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians

Match 41, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Thursday, May 10, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 42, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Friday, May 11, 2018:

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings

Match 43, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Saturday, May 12, 2018:

Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 44, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils

Match 45, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sunday, May 13, 2018:

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 46, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals

Match 47, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Monday, May 14, 2018:

Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 48, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Tuesday, May 15, 2018:

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals

Match 49, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Wednesday, May 16, 2018:

Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab

Match 50, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday, May 17, 2018:

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Friday, May 18, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Chennai Super Kings

Match 52, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday, May 19, 2018:

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 53, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 54, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunday, May 20, 2018:

Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians

Match 55, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab

Match 56, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tuesday, May 22, 2018:

TBC v TBC

Qualifier 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, May 22, 2018:

TBC v TBC

Eliminator, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC

Friday, May 25, 2018:

TBC v TBC

Qualifier 2, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC

Sunday, May 27, 2018:

TBC v TBC

Final, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai