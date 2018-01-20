BENGALURU: India’s limited overs specialist Yuzvendra Chahal is looking forward to the challenge of facing South Africa in their own backyard. The Haryana lad, who has assumed the role of the lead spinner for the country in the shorter formats, is no stranger to those conditions. He has already played in the Rainbow Nation, representing the ‘A’ team in a triangular series that also featured Afghanistan.

“I have already played in South Africa with the India A team, but did not play in the main grounds of the country then,” he told Express. “When I saw the Test match wickets in South Africa (especially the second Test), it was completely different. The ball was spinning and keeping low in the second Test.”

The 27-year-old, one of three frontline spinners selected by India in the ODI squad to face the Proteas next month, hoped for more of the same during that series. “Maybe, in the ODI, with the white ball, it could be a different game. Accordingly, I am practising and training at the NCA,” Chahal said on the sidelines of the ongoing Mercedes Trophy golf competition.

However, before the ODIs begin, there is the small matter of the upcoming IPL auctions (January 27 and 28) here. The tweaker was not retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore but Chahal is not taking that rejection to heart. He is of the opinion that the franchise will use a Right To Match (RTM) card at the auction to retain him. “I am not thinking too much as to what happened in the retention. I trust RCB. They still have the Right-To-Match card so I am 100 percent sure I am coming back to RCB. However, it also depends on how will it go at the auction.”

Even though he is pretty young in international cricket — he made his debut 18 months ago — he emerged as one of the Kohli’s main SOS men in the shorter formats throughout 2017. He picked up 21 and 23 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively, quite an achievement for someone who was bowling in the shadow of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja only two years ago. Those numbers mean his contest against AB de Villiers will attract eyeballs.

“He is a player, who plays 360-degree shots. I never think who I am bowling at, which is my main strength. If you think AB is at the batting crease, then you will put automatic pressure on you. So I always think whoever is there, I will have to bowl my best.”

ashimsunam@newindianexpress.com