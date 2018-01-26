ADELAIDE: Australia won the toss and sent England in to bat in Friday's fourth one-day international in Adelaide.

England thrashed 4-0 in the preceding Ashes, have already claimed the series with victory in the first three matches, most recently at the SCG last Sunday.

It means Australia have won just one of their last 11 completed one-day games.

Australia made two changes to the side beaten in Sydney, the most significant of which was the loss of in-form opener Aaron Finch, who scored centuries in the first two matches, with a hamstring injury.

Rookie paceman Andrew Tye was also recalled, with Mitchell Starc rested.

England had to replace injured paceman Liam Plunkett, who broke down with a hamstring injury in Sydney.

He was replaced by second-gamer Tom Curran.

Australian captain Steve Smith said the conditions looked suited to bowling and admitted his team were struggling to find their best approach after sending England in for the second match in a row.

"At the moment we can't win a game either way," he said.

"We have to find ways to play and England chase very well.

"Hopefully we take some early wickets and put pressure on them."

England captain Eoin Morgan said he would have bowled.

"It is unusual weather conditions in Adelaide and is very humid," he said.

"It does look a very good wicket."

Teams

Australia - David Warner, Travis Head, Cameron White, Steve Smith (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Simon Fry (AUS)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRL)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRL)