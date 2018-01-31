Bangladesh's Mominul Haque, left, celebrates a boundary shot with his teammate Imrul Kayes during the first day of the first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

CHITTAGONG: Opener Tamim Iqbal made 52 as Bangladesh reached 120-2 at lunch on the opening day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Tamim and fellow opener Imrul Kayes combined for 72 after captain Mahmudullah opted to bat first.

Tamim launched Bangladesh's innings in aggressive style, hitting pace bowler Lahiru Kumara three boundaries in succession in the second over of the day.

He reached his 25th fifty off just 46 balls and looked solid until off-spinner Dilruwan Perera crashed his stump. Tamim struck six fours and one straight six off Perera bowling in the innings lasting for 53 balls.

Mominul Haque was batting on 26 at the first interval of the day.

Lakshan Sandakan (1-4) and Perera (1-36) shared two wickets between them.