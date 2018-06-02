Home Sport Cricket

Arbaaz Khan confesses to placing bets; to be prosecution witness in IPL betting case

Arbaaz also told the police that he lost around Rs 3 crore in betting on IPL last year and that his family members were extremely unhappy with his due to his habit of betting.

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Arbaaz Khan | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, who was summoned by the Thane police in relation to a IPL betting case, on Saturday, confessed of participation in betting on IPL as well as test cricket matches. After his interrogation the police have said that he is likely to be made the prosecution witness in the case.

Arbaaz also told the police that he lost around Rs 3 crore in betting on IPL last year and that his family members were extremely unhappy with his due to his habit of betting. Prime reason behind his divorce too is betting, he told the police.

Meanwhile, police have recovered from of 42-year-old cricket bookie Sonu Jalan, aka Sonu Malad, a machine known as line holding machine which is used by the bookies to get bets while the matches are on. Along with the machine the police have also recovered a diary which purportedly had the phone numbers of more than 100 bookies, the name of a Bollywood celebrity, contractors and builders in a codified language. Jalan reportedly worked for a bookie who goes by the name “Junior Kolkata”. 

"We suspect involvement of at least 15-20 big names in the case. We are trying to decode the names in the diary and would initiate action once the decoding is complete," said Pradeep Sharma, head of the anti-extortion cell of Thane police, who is heading the investigation.

“Jalan had arranged a match-fixing meeting in Dubai. Arbaaz was also present at that time. We are probing to know which match was fixed and who all were involved,” Sharma said after the interrogation was over.

Arbaaz, 50, is brother of superstar Salman Khan. The police decided to summon him for investigation after his name popped up wile investigating a IPL betting racket. It is believed that Arbaaz had placed bets during the recent IPL season through Sonu Jalan, who was allegedly trying to extort money from him.

During interrogation Arbaaz accepted that he had been placing bates for over five-six years and had placed bets in IPL matches last year and had lost Rs 2.75 crore. The bookie was issuing him threats after Arbaaz failed to pay the amount to Jalan. Hence, the actor was brought face to face with Jalan during the interrogation today, police told the media after the interrogation was over.

The actor also said that he tried to quit the habit of betting, however, Sonu blackmailed him by playing old recordings.

According to the police, the actor also said that the habit of betting was one of the major causes behind his divorce. Arbaaz had been married  to Malaika Aroda for 18 years before separating last year. She was reportedly very upset with the threatening calls from the bookies for recovery of money.

"I've told everything to the police what I was supposed to say. I shall be available for them whenever they need me," the actor told the media while leaving the Thane police headquarters.

The anti extortion cell of the Thane police had arrested four people involved in betting racket from Dombivali on May 15 following which Sonu Jalan was arrested on May 29.

Meanwhile, IPL Commissioner Rajeev Shukla said, “The matter is with the police, we have nothing to do with it. Both BCCI and ICC have anti-corruption units, police can coordinate with them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arbaaz Khan Indian Premier League IPL betting Sonu Batla Sonu Jalan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 