HYDERABAD: “How is playing in Baroda? How is playing with seniors like Irfan Pathan in Baroda?” Pathan asks Deepak Hooda jokingly, as they break into a big laughter. The question could be treated as a reference to the early days of the 2017-18 domestic season, when the former India bowler was dropped from the Baroda squad after captaining the side in the first two Ranji Trophy encounters.

In a dig probably aimed at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) officials, Pathan had— following his ouster — tweeted on October 29: “Not wishing Good Morning & not being a YES man to ur boss can go against u...but don’t bother,keep doing ur work #keepfighting #keeptrying” While Pathan did not feature in any Baroda games for the rest of the season, Hooda captained it.

Then there were reports of the southpaw being approached by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association for the role of a player-cum-mentor for the next season. Queried whether any deal has been finalised, he replied: “I have had a meeting with them but nothing has been finalised yet. There is not much I can talk about that now. If that happens, it is a great time for me going ahead.”

The duo, along with Aakash Chopra, were on the same platform in a city school on Wednesday as part of the ‘Game Plan In Your City’ initiative by Star Sports for Vivo IPL 2018.

With negligible domestic performances, it was not earth-shattering that his name did not even come up for bidding in the IPL auctions, something the player agrees with. “I have not played first-class cricket this season, courtesy whatever happened in Baroda cricket. If I was the owner of an IPL team, I would not have picked myself. Now, I want to be in an environment where I can enjoy my cricket. Things can change then. This year, I was expecting whatever happened at the auctions.”

With the brisk pace and the lethal in-swinging balls all but gone, there is hardly anyone who thinks Pathan will get to flaunt the blue jersey again. Despite 301 international wickets across formats, it has been five years since he last turned up for the country, in a T20I. However, hope is something that this all-rounder — who was once compared with Kapil Dev much like Hardik Pandya is these days — has in abundance.

“Whatever is said and done. You always think there is a slim chance. I am going to prepare well for the next season, be it training or other stuff. I will go where my cricket takes me,” said the player, adding that he will “one way or the other” be associated with this year’s IPL.

