Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, center, celebrates the the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka with his teammates during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Nidahas triangular series in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, March 16, 2018. | AP

COLOMBO: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan admitted that he went overboard with his emotions on Friday after heated exchanges with the Sri Lankan players during the tri-series Twenty20 in Colombo.

The Tigers edged past Sri Lanka by two wickets to set up a final with India but not before spectators witnessed ugly scenes in the final over at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Needing 12 off the last six balls in their 160-run chase, Bangladesh batsman Mustafizur Rahman faced two bouncers from paceman Isuru Udana and was run out after missing the second.

The visitors contested the call of the leg-umpire, saying it was a no ball due to its height.

Shakib looked furious on the boundary and even waved to call the batsmen back to the pavilion. But sanity prevailed and Bangladesh erupted after Mahmudullah Riyad hit the winning six on the penultimate ball.

"I wasn't calling them back. I was telling them to play. You can describe it both ways. It depends on how you see it," Shakib told reporters.

"We are all humans and making mistakes is in our nature. We should take it on our chin and move forward.

"We always had healthy competition in the ground, but outside, we are friends. Emotions take over, I need to be careful as a leader of a team, I will be careful next time."

Bangladesh players were also accused of unruly celebrations by the ground staff at the stadium after a glass shutter was found broken in their dressing room. The team did not respond to the allegations.

The final of the tournament, which commemorates 70 years of Sri Lankan independence, is slated for Sunday.