Home Sport Cricket

CoA likely to meet Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj; players asked to maintain 'decorum'

It is learnt that issues like alleged bias in team selection will be looked into, considering that strained relations between the ODI and T20 captain is an open secret in the Indian cricket fraternity

Published: 25th November 2018 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur. (File | PTI)

Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Committee of Administrators could summon Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj following the senior most player's controversial omission for the World T20 semi-final against England.

India's campaign in the ICC tournament ended with a humiliating loss in the last-four stage.

According to a top BCCI official, Mithali might put across her view point in writing to GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, who is also in charge of women's cricket.

"It is understood that a meeting will be held soon here and CoA is likely to speak separately to Harmanpreet, Mithali, Ramesh (coach Ramesh Powar), manager Trupti Bhattacharya and tour selector Sudha Shah to understand what led to Mithali's omission," a senior BCCI official said on conditions of anonymity.

READ: Manipulative, lying, undeserving captain: Mithali Raj's manager hits out at Harmanpreet Kaur

CoA chief Vinod Rai was unhappy that players' agents are making unsavoury comments about team selection.

"The comments made by people who appear to be associated with the Indian women's team have been viewed with concern. Such statements made in the media are totally uncalled for," Rai told PTI on Sunday.

His comment was in reference to a tweet from a lady called Anisha Gupta, who claimed to be a freelance sports agent and got endorsements for Mithali.

In a tweet that was later deleted, Gupta called Harmanpreet "cheat, liar and undeserving".

"The BCCI has a hierarchy of officials specifically dedicated to the redressal of genuine grievances of players," said Rai.

"This is the appropriate mechanism that should be utilised. Issues that have been the cause for the performance of the Indian women's team will be appropriately addressed," Rai said.

However, he urged people associated with the women's team to maintain restraint.

"All players, the team management and persons associated with them must maintain decorum and follow the proper protocol," Rai said.

It is learnt that issues like alleged bias in team selection will be looked into, considering that strained relations between the ODI and T20 captain is an open secret in the Indian cricket fraternity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women's T20 Mithali Raj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp