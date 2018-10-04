Home Sport Cricket

India vs West Indies: 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw becomes fourth-youngest to score Test century on debut

Shaw joins 14 other Indians who have scored a Test century on debut and is the youngest in the list that also includes GR Vishwanath and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw bats during the first day of the first cricket test match between India and West Indies in Rajkot, India, Thursday, October 4, 2018. | AP

By Online Desk

On Thursday, 18-year-old opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, while making his debut for Team India against the visiting West Indian side in the first Test match in Rajkot, scored a hundred in 99 balls, thereby becoming the fourth-youngest to score a debut ton in the longest format of the game.

As per statistician Mohandas Menon, Shaw became India's second youngest opener after Vijay Mehra, who was 17 years 265 days old, while making his senior debut at Bombay's Brabourne Stadium against the Kiwis in December 1955.

The Mumbai lad now has the distinction of scoring a century on Ranji, Duleep and Test debuts.

Among Indians, only Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who was 17 years and 107 days old, when he made a ton against England at Manchester on August 9, 1990, got to three figures in Tests before Shaw.

Shaw joins 14 other Indians who have scored a Test century on debut and is the youngest in the list that also includes GR Vishwanath and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was among those left impressed by Shaw's showing:

Harsha Bhogle also tweeted his appreciation: "Such a beautiful moment for young Prithvi Shaw. Almost a child. Bats like he knows no fear. No inhibitions. This is a different generation!"

Here are the Indian batsmen with tons on Test debut:

Batsman Innings Opposition Date
Lala Amarnath 118 England 15 December 1933
RH Shodhan 110 Pakistan 12 December 1952
AG Kripal Singh    100* New Zealand 19 November 1955
AA Baig 112 England 23 July 1959
Hanumant Singh     105 England 8 February 1964    
GR Viswanath 137 Australia 15 November 1969
S Amarnath 124 New Zealand 24 January 1976
M Azharuddin 110 England 31 December 1984
PK Amre 103 South Africa 13 November 1992
SC Ganguly 131 England 20 June 1996
V Sehwag 105 South Africa 3 November 2001
SK Raina 120 Sri Lanka 26 July 2010
S Dhawan 187 Australia 14 March 2013
R Sharma 177 West Indies 6 November 2013  
Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India vs West Indies Prithvi Shaw Rajkot Test Sachin Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices