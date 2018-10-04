India vs West Indies: 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw becomes fourth-youngest to score Test century on debut

By Online Desk

On Thursday, 18-year-old opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, while making his debut for Team India against the visiting West Indian side in the first Test match in Rajkot, scored a hundred in 99 balls, thereby becoming the fourth-youngest to score a debut ton in the longest format of the game.

As per statistician Mohandas Menon, Shaw became India's second youngest opener after Vijay Mehra, who was 17 years 265 days old, while making his senior debut at Bombay's Brabourne Stadium against the Kiwis in December 1955.

The Mumbai lad now has the distinction of scoring a century on Ranji, Duleep and Test debuts.

Among Indians, only Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who was 17 years and 107 days old, when he made a ton against England at Manchester on August 9, 1990, got to three figures in Tests before Shaw.

Shaw joins 14 other Indians who have scored a Test century on debut and is the youngest in the list that also includes GR Vishwanath and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was among those left impressed by Shaw's showing:

This boy is class and a lambi race ka ghoda- Prithvi Shaw. So good to watch #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018

Harsha Bhogle also tweeted his appreciation: "Such a beautiful moment for young Prithvi Shaw. Almost a child. Bats like he knows no fear. No inhibitions. This is a different generation!"

Here are the Indian batsmen with tons on Test debut: