Stop bragging and keep learning: Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi to Virat Kohli

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi believes the current crop of Indian spinners are doing well. The legendary left-arm sp­inner lauded Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up his 500th first-class wicket against West Indies in Hyderabad on Friday. He believed the player will play an important role in Australia.

“Ashwin has been an outstanding bowler for us in the last few years. I’m not surprised by his success. He has evolved as a spinner over the years and there is still a lot to come from him,’’ Bedi told Express. He was in the city to bag the MA Chidambaram Birth Centenary award. Bedi hailed the efforts of Chidambaram and also had a word of praise for late administrator S Sriraman.

Bedi, who has played under the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, knows one or two things about Indian captains. So his thoughts on Virat Kohli as skipper carry extra weightage. Interestingly enough, he says that the current captain should stop bragging. “He is better than the time he started. He should stop bragging, keep learning. That’s the only way forward.”

Kohli had hinted at the start of the Hyderabad Test that finger spinners will come to the fore in Australia. “It’s not fair for me to say whether to go for finger or wrist spinners. It is the team management’s job to pick the team. But yes, if I were the captain my choice of the first spinner would naturally be Ashwin,” opined the 72-year old.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has been impressive in the limited-over formats, has been getting opportunities at the Test level. What Bedi hopes is for Kuldeep to get mo­re chances. “Give Kuldeep time and he will learn. He’s a bit raw at the moment for Tests.”

Ashwin is no longer in the sc­h­e­me of things in the shorter formats. Even Ravindra Jadeja was ou­t till earning a recall at the Asia Cup. Can they be back playing in blue on a regular basis? “Cl­ass is permanent. Both are pro­ven performers. Their experience will be required in the World Cup next year,’’ said Bedi.

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com