Home Sport Cricket

Stop bragging and keep learning: Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi to Virat Kohli

Bishan Singh Bedi lauded Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up his 500th first-class wicket against West Indies in Hyderabad.

Published: 13th October 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bishan Singh Bedi

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi (File | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi believes the current crop of Indian spinners are doing well. The legendary left-arm sp­inner lauded Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up his 500th first-class wicket against West Indies in Hyderabad on Friday. He believed the player will play an important role in Australia.

“Ashwin has been an outstanding bowler for us in the last few years. I’m not surprised by his success. He has evolved as a spinner over the years and there is still a lot to come from him,’’ Bedi told Express. He was in the city to bag the MA Chidambaram Birth Centenary award. Bedi hailed the efforts of Chidambaram and also had a word of praise for late administrator S Sriraman.

Bedi, who has played under the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, knows one or two things about Indian captains. So his thoughts on Virat Kohli as skipper carry extra weightage. Interestingly enough, he says that the current captain should stop bragging.  “He is better than the time he started. He should stop bragging, keep learning. That’s the only way forward.” 

Kohli had hinted at the start of the Hyderabad Test that finger spinners will come to the fore in Australia. “It’s not fair for me to say whether to go for finger or wrist spinners. It is the team management’s job to pick the team. But yes, if I were the captain my choice of the first spinner would naturally be Ashwin,” opined the 72-year old.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has been impressive in the limited-over formats, has been getting opportunities at the Test level. What Bedi hopes is for Kuldeep to get mo­re chances. “Give Kuldeep time and he will learn. He’s a bit raw at the moment for Tests.”

Ashwin is no longer in the sc­h­e­me of things in the shorter formats. Even Ravindra Jadeja was ou­t till earning a recall at the Asia Cup. Can they be back playing in blue on a regular basis? “Cl­ass is permanent. Both are pro­ven performers. Their experience  will be required in the World Cup next year,’’ said Bedi.
ashok.v@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Bishan Singh Bedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp