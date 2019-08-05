England's Rory Burns becomes 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match
Ashes 2019: England opener Rory Burns has joined a select list of cricketers to have batted on all 5 days of a Test, after he took strike on Day 5 of the 1st Test at Edgbaston.
England's Rory Burns became just the 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match during the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Monday.
The complete list is as follows (player, innings, team, opponents, venue, year):
ML Jaisimha 20* 74 India v Australia Kolkata 1960
Geoff Boycott 107 80* England v Australia Nottingham 1977
Kim Hughes 117 84 Australia v England Lord's 1980
Allan Lamb 23 110 England v West Indies Lord's 1984
Ravi Shastri 111 7* India v England Kolkata 1984
Adrian Griffith 114 18 West Indies v New Zealand Hamilton 1999
Andrew Flintoff 70 51 England v India Mohali 2006
Alviro Petersen 156 39 South Africa v New Zealand Wellington 2012
Cheteshwar Pujara 52 22 India v Sri Lanka Kolkata 2017
Rory Burns 133 11 England v Australia Birmingham 2019
Note: * = not out
