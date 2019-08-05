Home Sport Cricket

England's Rory Burns becomes 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match

Ashes 2019: England opener Rory Burns has joined a select list of cricketers to have batted on all 5 days of a Test, after he took strike on Day 5 of the 1st Test at Edgbaston.

Published: 05th August 2019 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

England's Rory Burns returns to the pavilion after getting out for 11 runs during play on the fifth day of the first Ashes cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

England's Rory Burns returns to the pavilion after getting out for 11 runs during play on the fifth day of the first Ashes cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

England's Rory Burns became just the 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match during the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Monday.

The complete list is as follows (player, innings, team, opponents, venue, year):

ML Jaisimha          20* 74   India        v Australia    Kolkata      1960

Geoff Boycott       107  80*  England      v Australia    Nottingham   1977

Kim Hughes          117  84   Australia    v England      Lord's       1980

Allan Lamb           23 110   England      v West Indies  Lord's       1984

Ravi Shastri        111   7*  India        v England      Kolkata      1984

Adrian Griffith     114  18   West Indies  v New Zealand  Hamilton     1999

Andrew Flintoff      70  51   England      v India        Mohali       2006

Alviro Petersen     156  39   South Africa v New Zealand  Wellington   2012

Cheteshwar Pujara    52  22   India        v Sri Lanka    Kolkata      2017

Rory Burns          133  11   England      v Australia    Birmingham   2019

Note: * = not out

ALSO READ |  Rory Burns' maiden Test century frustrates Australia

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rory Burns Ashes 2019  England vs Australia
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp