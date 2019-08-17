Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Steve Smith's ball-leaving antics leave fans in splits

The former Aussie skipper's theatrical movements while leaving deliveries led to several memes and puns doing the rounds on Twitter.

Published: 17th August 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Steve Smith kept his form intact while frustrating the English bowlers by playing out plenty of dot balls in the second Test. He remained unbeaten on 13 off 40 deliveries as the third day of the second Ashes Test ended with Australia trailing by 178 runs with six wickets in hand.

Though Australia lost three wickets for 11 runs en route to slumping to 80-4 when rain forced an early lunch, Smith battled through some disciplined bowling from Stuart Broad and co. Smith who shuffles a lot while batting caught the eye of cricket fans and pundits across the world with his ball-leaving antics.

One of the commentators said on live TV, "You won't teach players to bat like him, and you won't teach them to leave like him."

The former Aussie skipper's theatrical movements while leaving deliveries had the Twitterati in splits, with several memes and puns doing the rounds.

 

The 24.1 overs that took place in the morning session represented the only action on Friday, with persistent rain leading the umpires to eventually abandon play for the day at 5:22 pm local time in a match where Wednesday's scheduled first day had already been washed out without a ball bowled.  

Archer, on the ground where he bowled the Super Over that saw England seal a World Cup final win over New Zealand last month, had fine figures of one wicket for 18 runs in 13 overs.

Stuart Broad led the way with 2-26 in 13 overs, while fellow seamer Chris Woakes chipped in with 1-27 in nine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith ashes Steve Smith Ball Leaving Antics
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp