Rajasthan blow for Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener

Captain Mahipal Lomror was the catalyst of Rajasthan’s revival after being 49/3, slamming an unbeaten 78 off 52 balls (6x4, 4x6).

Published: 22nd February 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Formats change. Tamil Nadu’s fortunes don’t. After disappointing outings in the one-day and four-dayers, they began their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament campaign with a 53-run defeat against Rajasthan in Surat on Thursday.

After electing to field and conceding 181 in the Group B match, R Ashwin’s team was never in it and folded up meekly for 128 in 19.5 overs. Opening the innings, M Shahrukh Khan was the top-scorer making 23 off 19 balls. None of the others crossed 20. For Rajasthan, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets each.

Captain Mahipal Lomror was the catalyst of Rajasthan’s revival after being 49/3, slamming an unbeaten 78 off 52 balls (6x4, 4x6). He added 51 in seven overs with Chetan Bist for the fourth wicket. Lomror and Tajinder Singh (38 off 19) then took the match beyond TN.

Maiden Pujara ton in vain

Cheteshwar Pujara’s first T20 century went in vain as Saurashtra lost to Railways in a Group C match in Indore. The Test specialist’s 61-ball 100 not out with 14 fours and a six took his team to 188/3. Railways made 190/5 in 19.4 overs without a single half-century in the innings.

