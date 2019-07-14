WATCH | Elderly lady imitates Jasprit Bumrah's bowling style

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the leading pacer across formats in last two-three years. His pinpoint accuracy and ability to strike at any moment of the game has taken him to the pinnacle of the rankings.

His unorthodox bowling action and pace, which he generates with a short run-up, has been imitated by many, including the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, who tried to mimic his bowling style before the World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand which India lost on July 9 at the Old Trafford.

On Saturday, a Twitter user shared a gif which showed an elderly woman imitating Bumrah's bowling style. "Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah's performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up," Shanta Sakkubai wrote in the caption.

Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah's performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up. pic.twitter.com/bJYGUqzJvd — Shanta Sakkubai (@himsini) July 13, 2019

This made my day https://t.co/ZPLq0gSVzk — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 13, 2019

The video earned appreciation from the 21-year-old pacer himself who shared the video and wrote, "This made my day."

The lanky right-arm fast bowler took 18 wickets in the nine matches he played in the World Cup in England and Wales.

After India's exit from the World Cup, Bumrah extended gratitude to all the fans for their support to Team India and tweeted: "A big thank you to all my team members, our coaches, support staff, our families and most importantly to all the undying support from all of you! We gave it everything we had!"